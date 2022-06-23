Market cap of Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] reaches 23.21M – now what?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.62 during the day while it closed the day at $1.48. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Siyata Mobile Launches New SD7 Rapid Kit Accessory Designed to Provide Rapid Deployment and In-Field Remote Charging Solution.

SD7 Rapid Kit is ideal for emergency situations such as for first responders, hospitals, schools and more, who may require rapid deployment of SD7 Push-to-Talk over Cellular devices in emergency situations.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTA) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced the launch of the SD7 Rapid Kit, a new and unique portable kit accessory that provides an in-field remote charging solution designed specifically for use with the Company’s SD7 device, a ruggedized, mission critical PoC handset.

Siyata Mobile Inc. stock has also gained 26.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYTA stock has inclined by 14.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.75% and lost -60.00% year-on date.

The market cap for SYTA stock reached $23.21 million, with 12.98 million shares outstanding and 11.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, SYTA reached a trading volume of 4655912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

SYTA stock trade performance evaluation

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.50. With this latest performance, SYTA shares gained by 35.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.07 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1331, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2181 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.90% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.68% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 54,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $33000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 125,680 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 67,405 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 604,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 798,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 125,680 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 65,120 shares during the same period.