Market cap of Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] reaches 3.86B – now what?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] traded at a high on 06/22/22, posting a 2.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.14. The company report on June 17, 2022 that Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. “We are proud to declare and pay our 36th consecutive quarterly dividend. Cash flows from medical office buildings remain stable during inflationary times and economic slowdowns. Our health care provider partners and tenants are busier than ever and financially strong. We are also seeing stronger opportunities to retain our tenants as construction costs are rising faster than existing market rental rates, enhancing our lease renewal rates and retention. We are looking forward to sharing more about our second quarter 2022 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for August 4, 2022,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on July 19, 2022, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on July 5, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4470746 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Physicians Realty Trust stands at 2.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for DOC stock reached $3.86 billion, with 225.07 million shares outstanding and 223.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 4470746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $19.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Physicians Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 140.77.

How has DOC stock performed recently?

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, DOC shares dropped by -3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.68, while it was recorded at 16.96 for the last single week of trading, and 17.94 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.24 and a Gross Margin at +35.49. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

Earnings analysis for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]

There are presently around $3,456 million, or 93.70% of DOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,204,777, which is approximately 2.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,882,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.62 million in DOC stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $190.77 million in DOC stock with ownership of nearly -9.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Physicians Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE:DOC] by around 25,542,023 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 20,148,561 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 160,031,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,721,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,326,360 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,173,754 shares during the same period.