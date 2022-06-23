Market cap of Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] reaches 855.72M – now what?

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ: GGPI] traded at a low on 06/21/22, posting a -3.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.69. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Gores Guggenheim and Polestar Expected to Close Business Combination on June 23, 2022.

Business combination expected to close June 23, 2022, Polestar expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under ticker symbol “PSNY” on June 24, 2022.

Preliminary redemption elections reflect a 25% maximum, well-below current market average.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13697941 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gores Guggenheim Inc. stands at 9.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.32%.

The market cap for GGPI stock reached $855.72 million, with 100.00 million shares outstanding and 80.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, GGPI reached a trading volume of 13697941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Guggenheim Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has GGPI stock performed recently?

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, GGPI shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.96 for Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.60, while it was recorded at 9.70 for the last single week of trading, and 11.02 for the last 200 days.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.44.

Gores Guggenheim Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]

32 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ:GGPI] by around 5,386,762 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 9,643,514 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,178,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,208,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGPI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,244,853 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,668,006 shares during the same period.