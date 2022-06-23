Market cap of Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] reaches 102.34M – now what?

Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX: AXU] closed the trading session at $0.48 on 06/22/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.45, while the highest price level was $0.73. The company report on June 22, 2022 that ALEXCO PROVIDES KENO HILL OPERATIONS UPDATE.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) (“Alexco” or the “Company”) today provides the following update on operations and exploration at the Company’s wholly owned Keno Hill Silver District (“Keno Hill”) in Yukon Territory, Canada.

Ramp-up of mining activity at Keno Hill continued to progress in May with sustained underground development performance aided by improved equipment availability at both the Flame & Moth and Bermingham mines. Similarly, the district mill saw improved throughput and metallurgical performance in the same period. Underground advance at Bermingham reached the 1120 level, where the upper portion of the high-grade Bear Zone has been cross-cut with two ore faces and predictive block model grades of 1,900 – 2,000 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) appearing to be well supported or exceeded in mine based rib and face assays. Additionally, in May, the Company milled approximately 5,750 tonnes of ore, representing an approximate 19% increase over April. The mill operated for 16 days in May, nine of those days operating at throughput above the nameplate capacity of 400 tonnes per day (“tpd”). The metallurgical performance continued to be robust, with over 93% total silver recoveries to concentrate and in excess of 16,300 g/t Ag in the lead concentrate.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -72.41 percent and weekly performance of -40.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -71.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -35.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -73.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, AXU reached to a volume of 7113508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Alexco Resource Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Alexco Resource Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.75, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AXU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alexco Resource Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41.

AXU stock trade performance evaluation

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.73. With this latest performance, AXU shares dropped by -35.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.05 for Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9795, while it was recorded at 0.7293 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5309 for the last 200 days.

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.32 and a Gross Margin at -42.28. Alexco Resource Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65.

Alexco Resource Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Alexco Resource Corp. [AXU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38 million, or 32.01% of AXU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXU stocks are: JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 9,822,580, which is approximately -9.502% of the company’s market cap and around 3.18% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 7,990,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.47 million in AXU stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $6.1 million in AXU stock with ownership of nearly 8.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alexco Resource Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Alexco Resource Corp. [AMEX:AXU] by around 5,488,613 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,534,381 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 39,423,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,446,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXU stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,606 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 79,493 shares during the same period.