Market cap of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] reaches 2.10B – now what?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACAD] traded at a low on 06/21/22, posting a -34.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.01. The company report on June 17, 2022 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee for NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease Psychosis.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the outcome of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee (PDAC) meeting for pimavanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP). The PDAC voted 9 to 3 that the evidence presented does not support a conclusion that pimavanserin is effective for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions in the ADP population.

“We are disappointed with the outcome of today’s vote. We will continue to work closely with the FDA as it completes its review of the totality of our efficacy and safety data to enable a full assessment of pimavanserin’s benefit-risk in patients with ADP,” said Steve Davis, Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to believe there is substantial evidence across multiple independent clinical studies and endpoints that support the efficacy of pimavanserin in ADP. There are no FDA approved treatments for this critical public health need and off-label use of multi-receptor acting antipsychotics have demonstrated poor patient outcomes, including worsening of cognition and motor function.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22177128 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 10.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.29%.

The market cap for ACAD stock reached $2.10 billion, with 161.23 million shares outstanding and 160.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, ACAD reached a trading volume of 22177128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $28.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2022, representing the official price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $31, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on ACAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

How has ACAD stock performed recently?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.42. With this latest performance, ACAD shares dropped by -22.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.35 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.67, while it was recorded at 16.86 for the last single week of trading, and 20.80 for the last 200 days.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.20 and a Gross Margin at +97.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]

There are presently around $2,888 million, or 92.30% of ACAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACAD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 41,910,704, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,481,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.02 million in ACAD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $245.45 million in ACAD stock with ownership of nearly 2.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACAD] by around 12,242,082 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 13,425,726 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 122,346,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,014,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACAD stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,620,476 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,706,395 shares during the same period.