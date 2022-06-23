Market Analysts see Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.15%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Desktop Metal Unveils FreeFoam™, a Revolutionary, Expandable 3D Printable Resin Designed for Volume Production of Foam Parts.

FreeFoam is a new family of photopolymer resins containing heat-activated foaming agents that are 3D printed with Digital Light Processing (DLP). After printing, FreeFoam parts are briefly put into an oven where the foaming agent creates closed cells inside the material in a tightly controlled process.

This innovative material can be programmed to expand a specific amount between 2 to 7 times its original printed size – allowing FreeFoam parts to be shipped in a compact form and expanded on-demand in an oven close to the final point of use or assembly, saving shipping and inventory expenses.

Over the last 12 months, DM stock dropped by -80.99%. The one-year Desktop Metal Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.84. The average equity rating for DM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $713.08 million, with 312.02 million shares outstanding and 259.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.42M shares, DM stock reached a trading volume of 5937288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

DM Stock Performance Analysis:

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.15. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 21.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Desktop Metal Inc. Fundamentals:

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

DM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc. go to 46.00%.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $301 million, or 41.90% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,586,639, which is approximately 1.959% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,496,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.64 million in DM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.73 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly -1.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 6,473,723 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 19,862,006 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 100,284,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,620,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,455,684 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 7,833,958 shares during the same period.