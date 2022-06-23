Market Analysts see Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gaining to $4.75. Time to buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] loss -3.39% or -0.12 points to close at $3.42 with a heavy trading volume of 4814229 shares. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Coeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference.

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

It opened the trading session at $3.48, the shares rose to $3.59 and dropped to $3.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDE points out that the company has recorded -30.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 4814229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $5.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 3.46 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.07 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $668 million, or 74.00% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 27,794,163, which is approximately 56.511% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 23,912,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.65 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $80.62 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 0.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 40,612,131 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 14,606,814 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 133,519,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,738,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,848,142 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,078,706 shares during the same period.