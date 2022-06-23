Market Analysts see Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] gained 2.48% on the last trading session, reaching $7.43 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Centennial Resource Development and Colgate Energy to Present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) and Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC (“Colgate” and, together with Centennial, the “Companies”) today announced that Sean Smith, CEO of Centennial, and Will Hickey and James Walter, Co-CEOs of Colgate, are scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York City, New York on June 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The live audio webcast will be available on Centennial’s website at www.cdevinc.com under the Investor Relations tab.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. represents 284.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.35 billion with the latest information. CDEV stock price has been found in the range of $7.27 to $7.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.39M shares, CDEV reached a trading volume of 9812282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDEV shares is $10.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8.40 to $11.20. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CDEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centennial Resource Development Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDEV in the course of the last twelve months was 3.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CDEV stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.20. With this latest performance, CDEV shares gained by 7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.24 for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.13, while it was recorded at 8.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.42 for the last 200 days.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

There are presently around $1,673 million, or 83.20% of CDEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDEV stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 68,858,550, which is approximately -17.494% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,425,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.59 million in CDEV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $101.19 million in CDEV stock with ownership of nearly 1.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV] by around 45,535,932 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 41,167,565 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 144,076,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,779,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDEV stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,567,160 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,541,492 shares during the same period.