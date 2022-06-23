JX Luxventure Limited [LLL] fell -23.01% so far this year. What now?

JX Luxventure Limited [NASDAQ: LLL] gained 16.78% or 0.25 points to close at $1.74 with a heavy trading volume of 31432713 shares. The company report on June 22, 2022 that JX Luxventure Announces US$5,000,000 Shares Repurchase Program and Signs US$30,000,000 Sales Agreement.

JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: LLL) (the “Company”), a company delivering comprehensive products solutions to global high-net-worth families serviced by our business customers with business segments covering menswear, cross-border merchandise and tourism, announced today that on June 20, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has authorized a share repurchase program of up to US$5,000,000 of the Company’s common stock from time to time during a 12-month period by Sun “Ice” Lei, Chief Executive Officer of Company (the “Share Repurchase Program”). The Board has determined that the Share Repurchase Program is in the best interest of the Company’s shareholders based on their analysis that the current market capitalization of the Company is significantly lower than its intrinsic value and that this Share Repurchase Program will install shareholder confidence in the Company. The funds for the repurchases under the Share Repurchase Program will be personally provided by Sun “Ice” Lei. The Board will be periodically reviewing the Share Repurchase Program and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.

The specific timing and amount of the proposed repurchases by Sun “Ice” Lei may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades or through other legally permissible means, and will be determined by the market and other conditions, securities law limitations and other applicable rules and regulations. Sun “Ice” Lei will not sell the shares in the public market for at least two years.

It opened the trading session at $1.41, the shares rose to $2.44 and dropped to $1.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LLL points out that the company has recorded -24.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, LLL reached to a volume of 31432713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JX Luxventure Limited [LLL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for JX Luxventure Limited is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

Trading performance analysis for LLL stock

JX Luxventure Limited [LLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.09. With this latest performance, LLL shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for JX Luxventure Limited [LLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9728, while it was recorded at 1.4880 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4754 for the last 200 days.

JX Luxventure Limited [LLL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JX Luxventure Limited [LLL] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.27 and a Gross Margin at +16.31. JX Luxventure Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.11.

Return on Total Capital for LLL is now -9.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JX Luxventure Limited [LLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.11. Additionally, LLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JX Luxventure Limited [LLL] managed to generate an average of -$23,227 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.JX Luxventure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at JX Luxventure Limited [LLL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.90% of LLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 146,301, which is approximately -2.532% of the company’s market cap and around 43.62% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 38,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in LLL stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $22000.0 in LLL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in JX Luxventure Limited [NASDAQ:LLL] by around 29,437 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 18,806 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 167,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,437 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.