Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] is 252.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.92%. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Houston American Energy Increases Interest in Colombian Project.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) today announced the acquisition of an additional interest in Hupecol Meta, LLC. Hupecol Meta owns the 639,405 gross acre CPO-11 block in the Llanos Basin in Colombia, comprised of the 69,128 acre Venus Exploration area, operated by Hupecol, and 570,277 acres which was 50% farmed out to Parex Resources by Hupecol. In total, the CPO-11 block covers almost 1000 square miles with multiple identified leads and prospects expected to support a multi-well drilling program. Through its membership interest in Hupecol Meta, Houston American now holds an approximately 11% interest in the Venus Exploration area and an approximately 5.5% interest in the remainder of the block.

Drilling operations on Houston American’s first well in the Venus Exploration area are now ongoing.

Over the last 12 months, HUSA stock rose by 161.14%.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.97 million, with 9.93 million shares outstanding and 9.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.63M shares, HUSA stock reached a trading volume of 7386917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]:

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

HUSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.92. With this latest performance, HUSA shares gained by 46.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 238.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.29 for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Houston American Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.46. Houston American Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.80.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.62.

Houston American Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.40 and a Current Ratio set at 23.40.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 10.30% of HUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 384,546, which is approximately 186.236% of the company’s market cap and around 9.28% of the total institutional ownership; SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 174,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in HUSA stocks shares; and ATRIA WEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC., currently with $0.52 million in HUSA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houston American Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA] by around 713,520 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 242,436 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 64,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,020,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,801 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 56,309 shares during the same period.