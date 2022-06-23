Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] moved up 21.21: Why It’s Important

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: BHAT] traded at a high on 06/22/22, posting a 21.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.75. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Terminates Its Previously Proposed Shelf Takedown Offering.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“BHAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), a producer, developer and operator of augmented reality interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, announced today that it has determined not to proceed with the previously announced underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants. No securities were sold pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-249056) in connection with such previously proposed offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9731762 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stands at 13.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.11%.

The market cap for BHAT stock reached $4.67 million, with 5.05 million shares outstanding and 4.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 82.74K shares, BHAT reached a trading volume of 9731762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has BHAT stock performed recently?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.46. With this latest performance, BHAT shares dropped by -65.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.10 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4914, while it was recorded at 1.0052 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2385 for the last 200 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.32. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.43.

Return on Total Capital for BHAT is now 16.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.55. Additionally, BHAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.70% of BHAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHAT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 20,141, which is approximately -55.362% of the company’s market cap and around 33.11% of the total institutional ownership; CITIGROUP INC, holding 3,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in BHAT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1000.0 in BHAT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:BHAT] by around 3,505 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 96,906 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 75,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHAT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,505 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 71,926 shares during the same period.