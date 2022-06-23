For Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC], Analyst sees a rise to $3.74. What next?

Enel Chile S.A. [NYSE: ENIC] price plunged by -1.61 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on April 28, 2022 that ENEL CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF THE 2021 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F.

Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) announced that it filed its 2021 annual report on Form 20–F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28th, 2022.

Enel Chile is an integrated utility company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution, and services businesses in Chile through Enel Generación Chile S.A., Enel Green Power Chile Ltda., Enel Distribución Chile S.A., Enel Transmisión Chile S.A., and Enel X Chile SpA, respectively. The Company is engaged in the decarbonization of its power plants through an incremental 3.3 GW of renewable projects by 2024 (vs. 2020) and the electrification of its final consumers.

A sum of 5429975 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 650.41K shares. Enel Chile S.A. shares reached a high of $1.28 and dropped to a low of $1.09 until finishing in the latest session at $1.22.

The one-year ENIC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.34. The average equity rating for ENIC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENIC shares is $3.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enel Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Enel Chile S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enel Chile S.A. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

ENIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.63. With this latest performance, ENIC shares dropped by -10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.57 for Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3846, while it was recorded at 1.2800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8508 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enel Chile S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.49 and a Gross Margin at +14.67. Enel Chile S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Enel Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Enel Chile S.A. [ENIC] Insider Position Details

Positions in Enel Chile S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Enel Chile S.A. [NYSE:ENIC] by around 5,122,088 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 6,916,149 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 25,895,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,933,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENIC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 683,904 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,604,338 shares during the same period.