For Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA], Analyst sees a rise to $33. What next?

Athira Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHA] loss -66.27% or -5.6 points to close at $2.85 with a heavy trading volume of 21843769 shares. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Athira Pharma Announces Topline Results from ACT-AD Phase 2 Proof of Concept Study of Fosgonimeton in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease.

ACT-AD ERP P300 Latency post hoc analysis: mITT population, Wilcoxon analysis.

It opened the trading session at $2.64, the shares rose to $3.10 and dropped to $2.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATHA points out that the company has recorded -76.37% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 62.3% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 293.88K shares, ATHA reached to a volume of 21843769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHA shares is $32.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Athira Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Athira Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ATHA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athira Pharma Inc. is set at 0.95 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.43.

Trading performance analysis for ATHA stock

Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -64.51. With this latest performance, ATHA shares dropped by -68.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.25 for Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 7.24 for the last single week of trading, and 10.98 for the last 200 days.

Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.94.

Athira Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.40 and a Current Ratio set at 28.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Athira Pharma Inc. [ATHA]

There are presently around $223 million, or 75.40% of ATHA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,425,916, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,415,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.41 million in ATHA stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $16.62 million in ATHA stock with ownership of nearly -5.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athira Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Athira Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHA] by around 2,581,063 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 2,446,534 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 21,356,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,384,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 861,111 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 296,498 shares during the same period.