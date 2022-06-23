Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] Revenue clocked in at $776.90 million, down -5.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [NYSE: DO] price plunged by -4.95 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Diamond Offshore Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) today reported the following results for the first quarter of 2022:.

A sum of 6174985 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.14M shares. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares reached a high of $7.25 and dropped to a low of $6.82 until finishing in the latest session at $7.10.

Guru’s Opinion on Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96.

DO Stock Performance Analysis:

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.67, while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.40 and a Gross Margin at -11.96. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -294.90.

Return on Total Capital for DO is now -9.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.12. Additionally, DO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] managed to generate an average of -$952,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $356 million, or 40.07% of DO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DO stocks are: LASRY MARC with ownership of 12,537,317, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.42% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 8,229,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.48 million in DO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $48.43 million in DO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [NYSE:DO] by around 46,940,851 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,961 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 664,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,612,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DO stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,940,712 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,961 shares during the same period.