Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell -23.07% so far this year. What now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] gained 0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $36.35 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Citizens Bank, N.A. has raised its prime lending rate to 4.75 percent from 4 percent, effective Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. represents 422.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.72 billion with the latest information. CFG stock price has been found in the range of $35.67 to $36.515.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 5354474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $51.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $54, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.81.

Trading performance analysis for CFG stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.49, while it was recorded at 35.89 for the last single week of trading, and 46.48 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to -2.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

There are presently around $16,907 million, or 84.40% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,264,291, which is approximately -0.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,436,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in CFG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.02 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly -2.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 38,013,004 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 28,428,638 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 400,977,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 467,419,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,901,324 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,417,779 shares during the same period.