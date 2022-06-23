Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] fell -47.01% so far this year. What now?

Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: BBI] price surged by 2.54 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Brickell Biotech Doses First Subject in Phase 1 Study of DYRK1A Inhibitor BBI-02.

– BBI-02 is a potential first-in-class, oral DYRK1A inhibitor with strong preclinical validation and broad potential to treat debilitating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases –.

– Topline results from the SAD and MAD parts of the Phase 1 study expected to be announced by early 2023 –.

A sum of 5861187 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.56M shares. Brickell Biotech Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1295 and dropped to a low of $0.1198 until finishing in the latest session at $0.12.

The one-year BBI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.89. The average equity rating for BBI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBI shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Brickell Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Brickell Biotech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brickell Biotech Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

BBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.42. With this latest performance, BBI shares dropped by -25.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.24 for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2028, while it was recorded at 0.1241 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3282 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brickell Biotech Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9961.39. Brickell Biotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9770.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.62.

Brickell Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 16.10% of BBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,112,092, which is approximately 14.803% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., holding 1,905,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in BBI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.17 million in BBI stock with ownership of nearly -53.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brickell Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:BBI] by around 460,877 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 3,122,297 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,555,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,138,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 17 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 837,687 shares during the same period.