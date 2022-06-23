Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Revenue clocked in at $7.87 billion, down -54.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] slipped around -0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.57 at the close of the session, down -1.94%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Else Nutrition Signs an Agreement to Sell Its Products With buybuy BABY, the Leading Specialty Baby Products Retailer in North America.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Else’s expansion into the retailer’s 133 stores in the summer of 2022 expects to boost its national presence and reach millions of new shoppers.

ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) (“Else” or the “Company”) announces that its Plant-Based complete Nutrition products for babies, toddlers, and kids will soon be available at over 130 locations of buybuy BABY – the leading specialty retailer of baby products in North America.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is now -54.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBBY Stock saw the intraday high of $6.92 and lowest of $6.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.30, which means current price is +10.45% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 6648798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $12.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $18 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on BBBY stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 22 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35.

How has BBBY stock performed recently?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.40. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -24.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.78 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.11, while it was recorded at 6.54 for the last single week of trading, and 16.51 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $481 million, or 91.60% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,593,090, which is approximately -5.651% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,096,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.75 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $68.07 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -5.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 4,207,750 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 29,130,574 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 38,459,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,797,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,108,024 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 9,130,409 shares during the same period.