Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS] gain 0.51% so far this year. What now?

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [NYSE: AUS] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.79 during the day while it closed the day at $9.76. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Wynn Resorts and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I Mutually Agree to Terminate Wynn Interactive Business Combination Agreement.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts”) and Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS.U) (“Austerlitz I”) today announced that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger, which contemplated the combination of Austerlitz I and Wynn Interactive Ltd. (“Wynn Interactive”), a subsidiary of Wynn Resorts. The termination is effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005447/en/.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I stock has also loss -0.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUS stock has declined by -0.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.10% and gained 0.51% year-on date.

The market cap for AUS stock reached $968.88 million, with 98.57 million shares outstanding and 68.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 525.34K shares, AUS reached a trading volume of 5214261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUS in the course of the last twelve months was 1384.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

AUS stock trade performance evaluation

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, AUS shares dropped by -0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 9.78 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [AUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $649 million, or 97.20% of AUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUS stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,614,096, which is approximately 0.148% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, holding 3,216,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.39 million in AUS stocks shares; and HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $26.84 million in AUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I [NYSE:AUS] by around 8,127,914 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 7,666,553 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 50,723,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,517,517 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,793,565 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,752,357 shares during the same period.