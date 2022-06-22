why Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MVST] loss -0.69% or -0.02 points to close at $2.87 with a heavy trading volume of 9081480 shares. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Microvast Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced unaudited condensed consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 (“Q1 2022”).

“Our first quarter revenue performance exceeded our expectations and our order book looks very strong,” said Craig Webster, Microvast’s Chief Financial Officer. “Looking forward, we are focused on sales growth throughout the year, growing our multi-year order book and executing on our capacity expansion plans, which are well underway and fully funded from our cash on hand.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.00, the shares rose to $3.1489 and dropped to $2.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MVST points out that the company has recorded -58.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, MVST reached to a volume of 9081480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

Trading performance analysis for MVST stock

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.19. With this latest performance, MVST shares dropped by -34.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.20 for Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.38, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] shares currently have an operating margin of -131.73 and a Gross Margin at -28.12. Microvast Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.32.

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]

There are presently around $176 million, or 35.90% of MVST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,986,105, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.50% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.34 million in MVST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.72 million in MVST stock with ownership of nearly 0.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microvast Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MVST] by around 8,192,419 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,535,313 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 51,274,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,001,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MVST stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,343,497 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 997,198 shares during the same period.