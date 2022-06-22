Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Boeing Company [BA]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] traded at a low on 06/21/22, posting a -0.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $136.75. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Boeing Elects David L. Gitlin to Board of Directors.

– Gitlin brings significant aerospace experience; joins Aerospace Safety and Finance Committees.

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] Board of Directors today announced that it has elected David L. Gitlin as its newest member. Gitlin will join the Aerospace Safety Committee and the Finance Committee.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10480342 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Boeing Company stands at 5.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.92%.

The market cap for BA stock reached $78.87 billion, with 591.70 million shares outstanding and 590.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.62M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 10480342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Boeing Company [BA]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $260 to $275, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on BA stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BA shares from 224 to 272.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 7.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29.

How has BA stock performed recently?

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.03. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.19, while it was recorded at 132.56 for the last single week of trading, and 191.24 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Boeing Company [BA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

Insider trade positions for The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $44,233 million, or 55.40% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 43,510,241, which is approximately -0.901% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,355,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.93 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.33 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 2.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,020 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,560,080 shares. Additionally, 973 investors decreased positions by around 14,478,521 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 289,299,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 323,337,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,518,766 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 2,924,333 shares during the same period.