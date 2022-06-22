Wall Street Analyst Resumed DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. What else is Wall St. saying

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] surged by $0.75 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $12.50 during the day while it closed the day at $12.17. The company report on June 14, 2022 that DraftKings and BetBlocker Announce Intercontinental Collaboration in Responsible Gaming to Expand Awareness of, and Access to, Safer Play Technology.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BOSTON –News Direct– DraftKings.

BOSTON & UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2022 /3BL Media/ – DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and BetBlocker, a leading responsible gaming and safer play not-for-profit charity, today announced their collaboration to advance awareness of, and access to, BetBlocker’s acclaimed software. In a first for the gaming industry globally, consumers using BetBlocker are able to set restrictions on their gaming activities across all of their devices at no cost to them, and these restrictions will apply across thousands of gaming sites, whether regulated or not, anywhere in the world.

DraftKings Inc. stock has also gained 10.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DKNG stock has declined by -35.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.55% and lost -55.70% year-on date.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $5.00 billion, with 411.07 million shares outstanding and 371.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.99M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 19946627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $28.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $19, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on DKNG stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DKNG shares from 30 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45.

DKNG stock trade performance evaluation

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.34. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.79, while it was recorded at 11.63 for the last single week of trading, and 28.42 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,312 million, or 59.50% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,958,212, which is approximately 1.87% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 23,416,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.42 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $199.03 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 35,173,450 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 49,568,868 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 205,253,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,996,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,298,644 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 12,881,378 shares during the same period.