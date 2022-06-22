Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Revenue clocked in at $21.41 billion, down -47.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 6.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.81. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Uber Freight and Waymo Via Partner to Accelerate the Future of Logistics.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The strategic agreement will enable the companies to pursue a deep product integration and long-term capacity reservation.

Uber Freight and Waymo Via today announced a long-term strategic partnership to connect their technologies and deploy autonomous trucks at scale on the Uber Freight network. This partnership brings together the power of Waymo’s autonomous driving technology with the scale of Uber Freight’s network and leading marketplace technology, unlocking a roadmap for the thoughtful and safe implementation of autonomous trucks on America’s roads.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 43286809 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Uber Technologies Inc. stands at 6.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.90%.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $40.20 billion, with 1.95 billion shares outstanding and 1.95 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.37M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 43286809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $50.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $78 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on UBER stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UBER shares from 55 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78.

How has UBER stock performed recently?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.05. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.35 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.59, while it was recorded at 21.39 for the last single week of trading, and 36.51 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 22.75%.

Insider trade positions for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $31,114 million, or 74.00% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 127,301,358, which is approximately 8.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 89,767,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.76 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 3.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

686 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 149,474,193 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 154,997,170 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 1,122,132,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,426,603,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,243,434 shares, while 179 institutional investors sold positions of 42,271,061 shares during the same period.