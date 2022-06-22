The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell -50.03% so far this year. What now?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] price plunged by -3.40 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Athleta and Allyson Felix Champion Equity for Female Athletes through Expanded Child Care Support.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Athleta and Felix join forces with nonprofit &Mother to demonstrate impact of providing accessible child care at select 2022 track & field events.

Athleta and Allyson Felix will pioneer the next chapter of advocating for mothers by providing free, accessible child care, in partnership with nonprofit organization &Mother, for select track & field events in 2022. Together, Athleta and Felix aim to remove barriers for mom athletes who oftentimes must choose between their career and their families, empowering them to achieve holistic well-being for themselves and their families. The accessible child care program will kick off during Allyson’s last championship race in Oregon from June 23-26, 2022.

A sum of 9410067 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.79M shares. The Gap Inc. shares reached a high of $9.35 and dropped to a low of $8.81 until finishing in the latest session at $8.82.

The one-year GPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.23. The average equity rating for GPS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $12.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $11 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on GPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

GPS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -21.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.18 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.75, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 17.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Gap Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +39.90. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

GPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -9.40%.

The Gap Inc. [GPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,932 million, or 58.90% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,361,478, which is approximately 56.638% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,362,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.56 million in GPS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $217.34 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly -32.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 45,327,037 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 52,503,401 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 113,821,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,651,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,655,488 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 8,662,888 shares during the same period.