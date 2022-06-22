Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] fell -29.62% so far this year. What now?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] closed the trading session at $7.65 on 06/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.60, while the highest price level was $7.72. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Ericsson’s Respect for Human Rights.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Ericsson.

Originally published in Ericsson’s 2021 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.62 percent and weekly performance of 3.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.55M shares, ERIC reached to a volume of 12059044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $13.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ERIC stock trade performance evaluation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.80. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.10, while it was recorded at 7.45 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 9.23%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,027 million, or 9.00% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 95,253,057, which is approximately -5.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 42,688,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.18 million in ERIC stocks shares; and SRB CORP, currently with $112.3 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 75,074,814 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 59,450,688 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 138,220,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,745,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,411,067 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 13,986,443 shares during the same period.