Target Corporation [TGT] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $205

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] closed the trading session at $144.70 on 06/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $140.85, while the highest price level was $145.70. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Target Announces Biggest Target Deal Days with Savings on Hundreds of Thousands of Items Across All Categories.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Guests will find three days of incredible savings on Target-exclusive brands like Good & Gather, Threshold, A New Day and top national brands like Apple and Disney — no membership fee required.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) today announced the return of its highly anticipated Target Deal Days sales event, with incredible savings on hundreds of thousands of items – no membership fee required. Featuring three full days of savings exclusively on Target.com and the Target app, the annual Target Deal Days sale returns July 11-13, with deep deals across every category at Target, including food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.48 percent and weekly performance of -0.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 6551217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $188.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $195 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $239 to $231, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 205 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 7.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 136.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

TGT stock trade performance evaluation

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.03 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.75, while it was recorded at 143.41 for the last single week of trading, and 222.20 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Corporation [TGT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 19.59%.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51,274 million, or 80.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,254,086, which is approximately 1.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,819,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.41 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.98 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,071 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 19,961,624 shares. Additionally, 989 investors decreased positions by around 31,505,099 shares, while 289 investors held positions by with 316,614,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,081,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,917,276 shares, while 209 institutional investors sold positions of 8,249,736 shares during the same period.