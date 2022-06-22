Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] Revenue clocked in at $57.76 billion, down -27.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] jumped around 1.95 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $86.95 at the close of the session, up 2.29%. The company report on June 16, 2022 that TSMC FinFlex™, N2 Process Innovations Debut at 2022 North America Technology Symposium.

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today showcased the newest innovations in its advanced logic, specialty, and 3D IC technologies at the Company’s 2022 North America Technology Symposium, with the next-generation leading-edge N2 process powered by nanosheet transistors and the unique FinFlex™ technology for the N3 and N3E processes making their debut.

Resuming as an in-person event after being held online in the past two years, the North America symposium in Santa Clara, California, kicks off a series of Technology Symposiums around the world in the coming months. The Symposiums also feature an Innovation Zone that spotlights the achievements of TSMC’s emerging start-up customers.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock is now -27.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSM Stock saw the intraday high of $87.75 and lowest of $86.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 145.00, which means current price is +3.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.65M shares, TSM reached a trading volume of 9544028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $145.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $105, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on TSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 103.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has TSM stock performed recently?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, TSM shares dropped by -3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.62, while it was recorded at 86.56 for the last single week of trading, and 110.71 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +49.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.58.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.86. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.69.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]

There are presently around $74,601 million, or 17.40% of TSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSM stocks are: SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 41,631,855, which is approximately -0.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 38,433,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 billion in TSM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.07 billion in TSM stock with ownership of nearly -0.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 709 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 100,612,868 shares. Additionally, 723 investors decreased positions by around 96,966,400 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 680,073,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 877,653,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,677,984 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 6,576,306 shares during the same period.