Synchrony Financial [SYF] Is Currently -2.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] loss -2.24% or -0.67 points to close at $29.22 with a heavy trading volume of 8965930 shares. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Rapidly Growing Corporate Gifting Market Estimated to Reach $312 Billion by 2025 According to a New Study from Coresight Research and GiftNow.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Remote and hybrid work, increase in year-round gifting, and support for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) accelerate market growth.

A new Coresight Research survey of 300 corporate gift buyers in the U.S. found the shift to remote and hybrid work, year-round recognition of employees, customers, and partners, and support for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives have increased corporate gifting frequency. As a result, Coresight Research expects the corporate gifting market to grow 6.6% year-over-year in 2022, versus 5.2% during the same period a year ago. Coresight estimates the market will increase from $258 billion in 2022 to $312 billion in 2025, a 6.5% CAGR over three years.

It opened the trading session at $30.85, the shares rose to $31.06 and dropped to $28.985, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYF points out that the company has recorded -37.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, SYF reached to a volume of 8965930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $48.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $48 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $40, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for SYF stock

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.45 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.47, while it was recorded at 29.60 for the last single week of trading, and 42.72 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +91.94. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 35.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $14,319 million, or 99.10% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,081,955, which is approximately -3.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 49,292,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.43 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly 2.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 38,606,686 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 63,428,794 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 377,037,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,072,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,565,786 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 4,775,468 shares during the same period.