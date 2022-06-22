Stephens slashes price target on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] – find out why.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] plunged by -$0.53 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $75.00 during the day while it closed the day at $72.37. The company report on June 15, 2022 that PayPal Introduces ‘Pay Monthly’ to Give Consumers More Choice at Checkout.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Expansion of ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ product suite offers new flexible monthly payments with no late fees in the U.S.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced PayPal Pay Monthly1, its newest buy now, pay later offering, issued by WebBank, which gives U.S. consumers the ability to spread payments out over longer periods of time. With the addition of Pay Monthly, customers will have access to a new offering through PayPal that gives them greater flexibility and even more choices to pay for the items they want and need.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -1.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PYPL stock has declined by -36.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.13% and lost -61.62% year-on date.

The market cap for PYPL stock reached $81.89 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.38M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 14860091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $119.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $144, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 175 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PYPL stock trade performance evaluation

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.59 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.67, while it was recorded at 72.96 for the last single week of trading, and 161.16 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 15.13%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61,436 million, or 75.10% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,427,651, which is approximately 0.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 78,254,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.7 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.33 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,333 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 90,701,446 shares. Additionally, 1,277 investors decreased positions by around 136,760,495 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 615,280,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 842,742,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 191 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,610,305 shares, while 436 institutional investors sold positions of 39,628,408 shares during the same period.