Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Stock trading around $72.96 per share: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $73.17 during the day while it closed the day at $72.96. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Starbucks to Host 2022 Investor Day.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will host its 2022 Investor Day in Seattle on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The event will feature presentations, as well as a question and answer session with the company’s senior leadership team members, including Howard Schultz, interim chief executive officer, and Rachel Ruggeri, chief financial officer. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET and expected to conclude at approximately 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The event will be webcast and all interested parties are invited to access the webcast from the Events & Presentations section of the company’s website. A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will be available on the company’s website the following day.

Starbucks Corporation stock has also gained 0.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBUX stock has declined by -16.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.84% and lost -37.63% year-on date.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $82.61 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.92M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 7866454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $94.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $120 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $91, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 58.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 1.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.66 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.96, while it was recorded at 72.46 for the last single week of trading, and 97.39 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.45.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 26.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.44. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 7.88%.

There are presently around $56,954 million, or 70.30% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 101,414,654, which is approximately 2.77% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,603,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.51 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.32 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -4.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,110 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 73,676,861 shares. Additionally, 1,225 investors decreased positions by around 84,986,257 shares, while 210 investors held positions by with 633,792,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 792,455,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,686,400 shares, while 254 institutional investors sold positions of 5,394,108 shares during the same period.