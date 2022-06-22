Morgan Stanley lifts Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE: HMY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.38% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.55%.

Over the last 12 months, HMY stock dropped by -17.11%. The one-year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.61. The average equity rating for HMY stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.02 billion, with 610.00 million shares outstanding and 433.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, HMY stock reached a trading volume of 6962335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $3.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 1.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.55. With this latest performance, HMY shares dropped by -5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.83, while it was recorded at 3.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.30. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Total Capital for HMY is now 26.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.62. Additionally, HMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] managed to generate an average of $105,730 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

HMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited go to 0.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $527 million, or 29.60% of HMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 55,098,526, which is approximately 6.238% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; EXOR CAPITAL LLP, holding 25,164,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.55 million in HMY stocks shares; and POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $33.53 million in HMY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE:HMY] by around 27,713,454 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 10,444,048 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 118,709,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,866,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMY stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,823,458 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,510,696 shares during the same period.