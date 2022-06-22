Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $10

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ: MREO] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.58 during the day while it closed the day at $1.30. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Mereo BioPharma To Present Data Update for the Phase 1b/2 Study (ACTIVATE) of Etigilimab and Nivolumab at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting; Mereo Also Updates Capital Allocation and Portfolio Prioritization Plan.

–ACTIVATE includes 2 Complete Responses, 4 Partial Responses and 10 patients with Stable Disease as of April 2022 data cut off–.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock has also gained 97.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MREO stock has declined by -2.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.24% and lost -18.75% year-on date.

The market cap for MREO stock reached $141.57 million, with 108.90 million shares outstanding and 45.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, MREO reached a trading volume of 133812566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MREO shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MREO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Mereo BioPharma Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mereo BioPharma Group plc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MREO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59.

MREO stock trade performance evaluation

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.84. With this latest performance, MREO shares gained by 168.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MREO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.68 for Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6445, while it was recorded at 0.8048 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4818 for the last 200 days.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc [MREO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $108 million, or 77.56% of MREO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MREO stocks are: RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 15,000,000, which is approximately 0.574% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 11,495,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.94 million in MREO stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $13.2 million in MREO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc [NASDAQ:MREO] by around 13,674,852 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,407,535 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 63,889,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,971,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MREO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,188,308 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,970,255 shares during the same period.