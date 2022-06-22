Market cap of Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] reaches 433.96M – now what?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] price plunged by -0.92 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Vinco Ventures Announces Inclusion in Russell 3000® Index.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIG) (“Vinco Ventures,” “Vinco,” or the “Company”), a digital media and content technologies holding company, today announced that it will be included in the Russell 3000® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022, as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

A sum of 11279339 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.85M shares. Vinco Ventures Inc. shares reached a high of $2.28 and dropped to a low of $2.14 until finishing in the latest session at $2.15.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.08.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -22.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -780.97 and a Gross Margin at -12.87. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7231.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,099.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.92.

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54 million, or 11.80% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 6,219,271, which is approximately 1161.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,530,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.0 million in BBIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.97 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 22.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 11,173,594 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,930,999 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,600,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,704,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,443,054 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,607,253 shares during the same period.