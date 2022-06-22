Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 23.47M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.61%. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Metaverse Games Section Officially Released, Color World Brings Fresh New Entertainment Technology.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the entertainment industry, has recently announced new features and in-game locations are in the works following their recent successful app update, capturing the attention of the public and industry insiders alike. Today, Color Star once again announced that the metaverse platform’s games section is officially online. Members can log in to experience the novel entertainment made possible through state-of-the-art technology.

Since the launch of the Color World metaverse app, the technical team has worked nonstop on the development and innovation, combining large amounts of AR and AI technologies, virtual images with real locations, creating virtual meeting rooms, digital airports, business headquarters, celebrity entertainment, and other related content. Color Star is creating an interdependence of entertainment and business, all the while constantly providing users with refreshing new content. The launch of the currency “Rainbow Beans” will allow users access to life-like immersive interactions. This games section has been the focus of the technical team’s development. It is understood that the genre of the newly released game named ‘Super Kart Racing’ already has a large worldwide competitive scene compared to similar more traditional games. “Super Kart Racing” adheres to the concept of the metaverse in terms of having very high standards for its graphics and competitive scene. During pre-testing, users gave very positive feedback in regard to the game’s graphics and gameplay. Color Star metaverse will follow up “Super Kart Racing” with more games in the future.

Over the last 12 months, CSCW stock dropped by -88.03%.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.47 million, with 146.04 million shares outstanding and 117.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.59M shares, CSCW stock reached a trading volume of 7696802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.13 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1393, while it was recorded at 0.1253 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4153 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 372,347, which is approximately -0.227% of the company’s market cap and around 17.83% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 171,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $21000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 456,490 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 192,463 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 331,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 980,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 361,338 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 191,614 shares during the same period.