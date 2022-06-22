Market cap of Amcor plc [AMCR] reaches 17.90B – now what?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] gained 1.71% or 0.2 points to close at $11.92 with a heavy trading volume of 8873442 shares. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Susana Suarez Gonzalez joins Amcor as Chief Human Resources Officer.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) announced today the appointment of Susana Suarez Gonzalez as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective June 13, 2022. She will be responsible for leading Amcor’s global human resources function, with a strong focus on continuing to invest in talent and organizational development as levers for delivering strategy and growth. Suarez Gonzalez will report to Ron Delia, Amcor’s Chief Executive Officer.

Suarez Gonzalez brings more than 31 years of human resources experience, driving talent and growth in business-to-business organizations. Her most recent role was as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Diversity & Inclusion Officer at International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), a NYSE-listed company with more than 24,000 employees and 150 manufacturing sites globally. During Suarez Gonzalez’s tenure, she helped shape IFF’s human capital strategy while the company emphasized growth through industry-leading R&D and innovation capabilities and successfully completed two multibillion-dollar transformational acquisitions.

It opened the trading session at $11.84, the shares rose to $11.96 and dropped to $11.785, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMCR points out that the company has recorded 1.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -11.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.83M shares, AMCR reached to a volume of 8873442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $13.40 to $12.30. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.20, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AMCR stock. On August 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMCR shares from 12 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 93.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Amcor plc [AMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.50 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.47, while it was recorded at 11.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.96 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 7.67%.

There are presently around $7,386 million, or 43.80% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 112,644,781, which is approximately 10.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 99,995,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $665.02 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

261 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 64,849,090 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 24,977,461 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 540,377,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 630,204,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,827,922 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,346,640 shares during the same period.