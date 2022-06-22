Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 63.07M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] jumped around 0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.77 at the close of the session, up 33.41%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that AgEagle Announces eBee X™ is First Drone in its Class to Receive Design Verification Essential for BVLOS and Operations Over People From European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Drone Operators Now Free to Seek SORA Authorization to Fly BVLOS and OOP with eBee X in 27 European Member States, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor and software solutions for commercial and government/defense use, today announced that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (“EASA”) has issued a Design Verification Report (“DVR”) establishing that eBee X of senseFly, SA, an AgEagle company, meets Ground Risk Class (“GRC”) M2 mitigation qualifications based on Specific Operation Risk Assessment (“SORA”) methodology.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is now -50.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAVS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.99 and lowest of $0.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.73, which means current price is +33.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 41779550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has UAVS stock performed recently?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.72. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8248, while it was recorded at 0.6464 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6802 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -177.22 and a Gross Margin at +28.79. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -308.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.14.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $11 million, or 21.70% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,610,269, which is approximately 1.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 2,811,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 million in UAVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.62 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly 1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 2,508,665 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 5,866,204 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 10,301,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,676,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 471,200 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,012,655 shares during the same period.