Market Analysts see QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] traded at a high on 06/21/22, posting a 2.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.08. The company report on April 26, 2022 that QuantumScape Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which ended March 31.

The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website. It details first-quarter results and provides a business update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8381405 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QuantumScape Corporation stands at 6.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.65%.

The market cap for QS stock reached $3.70 billion, with 429.33 million shares outstanding and 273.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 8381405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $20.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 0.93 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -26.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.57 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.27, while it was recorded at 8.86 for the last single week of trading, and 20.09 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 48.60 and a Current Ratio set at 48.60.

Earnings analysis for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $933 million, or 34.70% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,122,533, which is approximately 4.634% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 17,866,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.47 million in QS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $84.89 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 105.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 32,097,916 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 12,225,752 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 60,917,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,240,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,391,493 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,084,797 shares during the same period.