Magnite Inc. [MGNI] Is Currently 7.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] traded at a high on 06/21/22, posting a 7.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.35. The company report on June 21, 2022 that LG Ads Solutions Enables Data-driven Planning, Activation, Measurement and Advanced Analytics for Media Buyers with Magnite.

Collaboration pairs one of the world’s largest ACR datasets with the largest independent SSP.

Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced a multi-year deal with LG Ads Solutions, the connected TV and cross-screen advertising company. Magnite will have access to LG Ads Solutions’ audience-level automatic content recognition (ACR) data for planning, activation, measurement, and advanced analytics across its industry-leading supply-side platform (SSP). Through the agreement, audience-level ACR data from opted-in LG smart TVs in the U.S. will be made available across Magnite’s U.S. inventory footprint, and will expand to other countries starting in 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8568381 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Magnite Inc. stands at 7.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.52%.

The market cap for MGNI stock reached $1.31 billion, with 132.24 million shares outstanding and 116.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, MGNI reached a trading volume of 8568381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Magnite Inc. [MGNI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGNI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MGNI stock performed recently?

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, MGNI shares dropped by -3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 9.86 for the last single week of trading, and 17.19 for the last 200 days.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.16 and a Gross Margin at +42.27. Magnite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.00.

Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]

There are presently around $856 million, or 68.20% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,882,938, which is approximately 0.512% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,977,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.18 million in MGNI stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $88.0 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly 7.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 12,258,641 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 12,892,951 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 63,672,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,824,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,864,202 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,868,140 shares during the same period.