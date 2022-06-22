Kellogg Company [K] moved up 1.95: Why It’s Important

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.95% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that KELLOGG COMPANY ANNOUNCES SEPARATION OF TWO BUSINESSES AS BOLD NEXT STEPS IN PORTFOLIO TRANSFORMATION.

The Company plans to separate into three independent companies, by spinning off its U.S., Canadian, and Caribbean cereal and plant-based businesses, which collectively represented approximately 20% of its net sales in 2021.

The remaining business, which represented about 80% of net sales in 2021, is focused on global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen breakfast.

Over the last 12 months, K stock rose by 7.31%. The one-year Kellogg Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.89. The average equity rating for K stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.31 billion, with 340.00 million shares outstanding and 313.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, K stock reached a trading volume of 11162081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $71.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $74 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on K stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 64 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 48.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

K Stock Performance Analysis:

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.35, while it was recorded at 68.04 for the last single week of trading, and 64.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kellogg Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.68. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23.

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

K Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.56%.

Kellogg Company [K] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,472 million, or 87.70% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 58,193,368, which is approximately -0.748% of the company’s market cap and around 17.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,353,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.81 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 4.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 399 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 13,557,900 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 14,244,720 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 260,499,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,301,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 576,761 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,904,434 shares during the same period.