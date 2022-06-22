Infosys Limited [INFY] Stock trading around $18.77 per share: What’s Next?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] price surged by 5.69 percent to reach at $1.01. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Infosys and TK Elevator Announce Strategic Collaboration.

To revamp Digital Workplace Management, Network Security, and IT Infrastructure, powered by Infosys Cobalt.

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a global strategic collaboration with TK Elevator, one of the world’s leading elevator companies based out of Düsseldorf, Germany. The global seven-year collaboration is an extension of the successful modernization of TK Elevator’s IT infrastructure in Europe and Africa.

A sum of 14778043 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.78M shares. Infosys Limited shares reached a high of $18.95 and dropped to a low of $18.46 until finishing in the latest session at $18.77.

The one-year INFY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.85. The average equity rating for INFY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $24.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on INFY stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for INFY shares from 22 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 60.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

INFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.63, while it was recorded at 18.15 for the last single week of trading, and 22.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infosys Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.38 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.18.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 34.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.26. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $651,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

INFY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

Infosys Limited [INFY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,866 million, or 16.70% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 74,541,874, which is approximately 16.523% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 45,091,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $800.83 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $472.82 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly -14.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 57,384,373 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 97,381,196 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 457,054,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 611,820,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,683,088 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 13,131,301 shares during the same period.