Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] is -38.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [NASDAQ: HCTI] closed the trading session at $1.12 on 06/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.12, while the highest price level was $1.6799. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Healthcare Triangle Authorizes $2 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI), a leading provider of Healthcare and Life Sciences cloud transformation, managed services and data analytics platform today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $2 million of its common stock.

“The authorization of this share repurchase program reflects our management’s confidence in the potential of the organization and our ability to generate long-term shareholder value,” said Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With the growth momentum in our cloud based platform and managed services business, we believe we are poised for a strong 2022 in our healthcare and life sciences businesses as we look to expand our footprint across North America and the international markets. We strongly believe there is a disconnect between our current share price and the intrinsic value of our common stock, based on what we believe to be Healthcare Triangle’s future earnings potential.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.12 percent and weekly performance of 25.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 99.12K shares, HCTI reached to a volume of 23617380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCTI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Triangle Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

HCTI stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.89. With this latest performance, HCTI shares gained by 49.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8385, while it was recorded at 0.9322 for the last single week of trading.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.19 and a Gross Margin at +25.80. Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.31.

Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. [HCTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of HCTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCTI stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 130,000, which is approximately -13.333% of the company’s market cap and around 76.46% of the total institutional ownership; GLADSTONE INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORY LLC, holding 70,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in HCTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14000.0 in HCTI stock with ownership of nearly 108.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Triangle Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Triangle Inc. [NASDAQ:HCTI] by around 81,817 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 75,780 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 64,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCTI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,270 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 55,780 shares during the same period.