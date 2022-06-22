G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] Revenue clocked in at $4.60 million, down -42.51% YTD: What’s Next?

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: GMVD] price surged by 45.45 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on June 17, 2022 that G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMVD) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMVD), a telehealth, medical device, and remote patient monitoring company providing clinical-grade solutions for consumers, medical professionals, and healthcare institutions, has received a written notice (the “Notice”) from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been granted a period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Notice has no immediate effect on the Company’s Nasdaq listing or the trading of its ordinary shares, and during the grace period, as may be extended, the Company’s ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GMVD”.

According to the Notice, the Company has until December 13, 2022 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company can regain compliance, if at any time during this 180-day period, the closing bid price of its ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, in which case the Company will be provided with written confirmation of compliance and this matter will be closed. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance after the initial 180-day period, the Company may then be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the minimum bid price requirement. In this case, the Company will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period.

A sum of 21998677 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.63M shares. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares reached a high of $1.18 and dropped to a low of $0.73 until finishing in the latest session at $0.96.

Guru’s Opinion on G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMVD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57.

GMVD Stock Performance Analysis:

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.72. With this latest performance, GMVD shares gained by 47.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9006, while it was recorded at 0.7320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0562 for the last 200 days.

Insight into G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] shares currently have an operating margin of -222.80 and a Gross Margin at +19.77. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -291.78.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of GMVD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMVD stocks are: SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 117,100, which is approximately -6.17% of the company’s market cap and around 38.41% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 60,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in GMVD stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $33000.0 in GMVD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:GMVD] by around 118,892 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 165,413 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 72,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMVD stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,156 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 121,775 shares during the same period.