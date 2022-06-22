For Morgan Stanley [MS], Analyst sees a rise to $111. What next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] price surged by 2.37 percent to reach at $1.73. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Declares Dividends on Its Preferred Stock.

Morgan Stanley today declared a regular dividend on the outstanding shares of each of the following preferred stock issues:.

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A – $252.78 per share (equivalent to $0.252778 per Depositary Share).

A sum of 8049777 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.79M shares. Morgan Stanley shares reached a high of $75.25 and dropped to a low of $74.155 until finishing in the latest session at $74.63.

The one-year MS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.67.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $115, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 76.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 213.60.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -6.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.96 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.33, while it was recorded at 74.49 for the last single week of trading, and 94.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.97. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.55%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $107,562 million, or 64.30% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 130,449,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.51 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.71 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly 1.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 817 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 76,134,376 shares. Additionally, 794 investors decreased positions by around 102,162,439 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 1,297,171,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,475,468,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,079,641 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 14,165,297 shares during the same period.