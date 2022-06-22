For CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ: LOTZ] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.5105 during the day while it closed the day at $0.49. The company report on June 21, 2022 that CarLotz Closes 50% of its Stores to Strategically Focus on Path to Profitability.

CarLotz, Inc. (the “Company” or “CarLotz”; NASDAQ: LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced the closure of 11 dealership stores, or “hubs,” as part of a strategic review of the business, with cash preservation and future profitable growth as key determining factors. In addition, three locations with executed leases will not be opened. The Company will focus on growing the remaining hubs which it believes will produce, in combination, the highest future growth potential, highest profit potential, and the most attractive sourcing opportunities.

“While decisions that impact our teammates are not taken lightly and are not easy, we believe the hub closures are a necessary step to help improve the Company’s financial performance. We greatly appreciate all our teammates have done for CarLotz and are committed to help support them through this transition,” said Lev Peker, CEO of CarLotz.

CarLotz Inc. stock has also gained 6.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOTZ stock has declined by -69.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -80.91% and lost -78.48% year-on date.

The market cap for LOTZ stock reached $50.79 million, with 103.94 million shares outstanding and 96.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, LOTZ reached a trading volume of 5845375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOTZ shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOTZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for CarLotz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for CarLotz Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarLotz Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

LOTZ stock trade performance evaluation

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, LOTZ shares dropped by -11.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.12 for CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7287, while it was recorded at 0.4826 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2288 for the last 200 days.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.98 and a Gross Margin at +2.79. CarLotz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.26.

CarLotz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

CarLotz Inc. [LOTZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 25.90% of LOTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOTZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,839,190, which is approximately -2.464% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP, holding 3,398,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 million in LOTZ stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.52 million in LOTZ stock with ownership of nearly 99.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarLotz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in CarLotz Inc. [NASDAQ:LOTZ] by around 4,670,957 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 10,284,847 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 14,226,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,182,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOTZ stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,144,219 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,375,173 shares during the same period.