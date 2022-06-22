Cowen slashes price target on Symbotic Inc. [SYM] – find out why.

Symbotic Inc. [NASDAQ: SYM] slipped around -1.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.56 at the close of the session, down -7.38%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Symbotic Inc. stock is now 55.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYM Stock saw the intraday high of $28.48 and lowest of $15.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.77, which means current price is +72.70% above from all time high which was touched on 06/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 352.62K shares, SYM reached a trading volume of 6465028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Symbotic Inc. [SYM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYM shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Symbotic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Symbotic Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has SYM stock performed recently?

Symbotic Inc. [SYM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.30. With this latest performance, SYM shares gained by 56.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for Symbotic Inc. [SYM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 15.52 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Symbotic Inc. [SYM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.02.

Symbotic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Symbotic Inc. [SYM]

There are presently around $417 million, or 60.60% of SYM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYM stocks are: SB MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 2,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 37.50% of the total institutional ownership; SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,993,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.49 million in SYM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $32.92 million in SYM stock with ownership of nearly -18.527% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Symbotic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Symbotic Inc. [NASDAQ:SYM] by around 4,222,219 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 5,011,445 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 15,589,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,823,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,668,066 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 3,127,419 shares during the same period.