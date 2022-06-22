Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. [CNVY] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $12

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNVY] jumped around 5.98 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.30 at the close of the session, up 138.43%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Convey To Be Taken Private By TPG.

Convey Shareholders to Receive $10.50 per Share in Cash, Representing a 99% Premium Over Convey’s 30-Day Volume Weighted Average Price.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) (“Convey”), a leading healthcare technology and services company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG (“TPG”) and Convey’s principal shareholder, will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Convey common stock not currently owned by TPG or certain management and director shareholders for $10.50 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. stock is now 23.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNVY Stock saw the intraday high of $10.34 and lowest of $10.265 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.31, which means current price is +174.67% above from all time high which was touched on 06/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 105.82K shares, CNVY reached a trading volume of 9369743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. [CNVY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNVY shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNVY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on CNVY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNVY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has CNVY stock performed recently?

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. [CNVY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 156.22. With this latest performance, CNVY shares gained by 102.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNVY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.43 for Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. [CNVY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 5.40 for the last single week of trading, and 6.77 for the last 200 days.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. [CNVY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. [CNVY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.24 and a Gross Margin at +33.12. Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.15.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. [CNVY]

There are presently around $523 million, or 90.80% of CNVY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNVY stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 54,699,513, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.41% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 54,699,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.3 million in CNVY stocks shares; and PURA VIDA INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $7.43 million in CNVY stock with ownership of nearly 16.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNVY] by around 2,503,932 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,906,680 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 116,632,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,042,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNVY stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 973,115 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 214,757 shares during the same period.