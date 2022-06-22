Compass Inc. [COMP] stock Initiated by Compass Point analyst, price target now $8

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.225 during the day while it closed the day at $3.98. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Real Estate Agents Now Armed with New Construction Options Amidst Historic Inventory Shortages; Compass Leads the Way with Welcome Homes Relationship.

The relationship will allow Compass agents in the Tri-State area to offer Welcome Home’s services to their customers.

With massive data and tech advantage, Welcome Homes vets property and issues guaranteed all-in new construction pricing in 48 hours.

Compass Inc. stock has also loss -16.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COMP stock has declined by -39.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.80% and lost -56.22% year-on date.

The market cap for COMP stock reached $1.62 billion, with 415.38 million shares outstanding and 400.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, COMP reached a trading volume of 8083753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Compass Inc. [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $7.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

COMP stock trade performance evaluation

Compass Inc. [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.39. With this latest performance, COMP shares dropped by -27.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.06 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 8.85 for the last 200 days.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.97 and a Gross Margin at +10.83. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.22.

Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Compass Inc. [COMP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,051 million, or 64.50% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 132,365,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT, holding 19,763,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.1 million in COMP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $67.1 million in COMP stock with ownership of nearly 1.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Inc. [NYSE:COMP] by around 33,614,780 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 15,583,578 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 227,357,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,556,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,134,159 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,493,537 shares during the same period.