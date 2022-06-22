ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Stock trading around $14.43 per share: What’s Next?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] closed the trading session at $14.43 on 06/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.235, while the highest price level was $15.07. The company report on June 9, 2022 that ChargePoint partners with National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) to accelerate deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

ChargePoint will help develop NECA trainings for its contractors, including the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program (EVITP).

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced a new partnership with the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), the voice of the $202 billion electrical construction industry with 118 local chapters, to accelerate the deployment of EV charging. Through the partnership, ChargePoint and NECA will develop training programs for its electrical contractor members who install EV charging infrastructure and be a resource in NECA’s Industry Alliance Network (IAN), which connects NECA contractors to companies at the forefront of the electrical industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.25 percent and weekly performance of 19.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.71M shares, CHPT reached to a volume of 8872641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $23.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $24, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

CHPT stock trade performance evaluation

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.45. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 31.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.22, while it was recorded at 13.38 for the last single week of trading, and 17.64 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.24.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,178 million, or 60.20% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 48,935,549, which is approximately -4.239% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,535,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.08 million in CHPT stocks shares; and LINSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PR LLC, currently with $125.76 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly -51.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 11,160,053 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 20,923,622 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 123,170,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,253,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,864,058 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,166,639 shares during the same period.