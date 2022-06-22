CEA Industries Inc. [CEAD] moved up 38.24: Why It’s Important

CEA Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: CEAD] gained 38.24% on the last trading session, reaching $1.41 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Surna Cultivation Technologies Secures Letter of Intent from Greene Brothers Farm for a Potential $10 Million in Revenues.

Agreement Includes Five Phases of Development with the First Phase Contract Signed for $1.2 Million.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”) subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC (“Surna”), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, today announced it has entered into a letter of intent to provide products and mechanical engineering services over five phases with Greene Brothers Farm, Inc., a family owned and operated farm that is developing a 26-acre site exclusively for indoor cannabis cultivation. CEA Industries anticipates contract revenues of approximately $10 million over an estimated two to three-year period. The initial contract, valued at $1.2 million, is for the first phase of products and services and is planned to be completed by early Q4 2022.

CEA Industries Inc. represents 4.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.31 million with the latest information. CEAD stock price has been found in the range of $1.24 to $2.4899.

If compared to the average trading volume of 352.60K shares, CEAD reached a trading volume of 74309540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEA Industries Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

CEA Industries Inc. [CEAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.18. With this latest performance, CEAD shares gained by 22.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for CEA Industries Inc. [CEAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4546, while it was recorded at 1.1540 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8907 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEA Industries Inc. [CEAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.51 and a Gross Margin at +21.03. CEA Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.81.

CEA Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

There are presently around $1 million, or 16.30% of CEAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEAD stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 261,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; LYNWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC., holding 225,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in CEAD stocks shares; and PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.2 million in CEAD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in CEA Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:CEAD] by around 891,684 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 891,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEAD stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 891,684 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.