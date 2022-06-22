BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] moved up 20.20: Why It’s Important

BlackSky Technology Inc. [NYSE: BKSY] surged by $0.41 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.92 during the day while it closed the day at $2.44. The company report on June 21, 2022 that BlackSky Awarded Five-Year Joint Artificial Intelligence Center Contract for AI Data Readiness.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s data-rich dynamic monitoring platform delivers AI-enabled end-to-end capabilities for DoD community.

BlackSky Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) was awarded a basic order agreement from the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) to create and optimize data sets for use in DoD AI models and applications. The JAIC agreement has a ceiling value of $241 million over five years.

BlackSky Technology Inc. stock has also gained 30.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BKSY stock has inclined by 41.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.34% and lost -45.66% year-on date.

The market cap for BKSY stock reached $272.47 million, with 115.48 million shares outstanding and 86.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, BKSY reached a trading volume of 54852492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKSY shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackSky Technology Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

BKSY stock trade performance evaluation

BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.48. With this latest performance, BKSY shares gained by 79.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.84, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 5.09 for the last 200 days.

BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY] shares currently have an operating margin of -298.48 and a Gross Margin at -43.92. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -715.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.06.

BlackSky Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

BlackSky Technology Inc. [BKSY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 30.10% of BKSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKSY stocks are: JANA PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 2,843,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 1,537,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 million in BKSY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $3.08 million in BKSY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackSky Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in BlackSky Technology Inc. [NYSE:BKSY] by around 6,825,391 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 11,245,541 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 742,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,327,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKSY stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,733,190 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 10,390,782 shares during the same period.