Arrival [ARVL] fell -78.03% so far this year. What now?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] traded at a high on 06/21/22, posting a 16.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.63. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Arrival Van Achieves EU Certification Milestone.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), inventor of a unique new method of design and production of equitable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that the Arrival Van has achieved EU certification and received European Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EUWVTA).

Arrival successfully completed all the required functional and safety testing to achieve EUWVTA, which is a critical step towards starting trials with customers in the coming months. The company is expected to start production of the Van in Bicester, UK in Q3 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14009874 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arrival stands at 10.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.37%.

The market cap for ARVL stock reached $973.45 million, with 486.07 million shares outstanding and 148.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 14009874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrival [ARVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $6.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

How has ARVL stock performed recently?

Arrival [ARVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.48. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -14.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0198, while it was recorded at 1.4280 for the last single week of trading, and 6.9025 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Insider trade positions for Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $142 million, or 17.70% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 38,136,614, which is approximately 26.124% of the company’s market cap and around 73.54% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 30,356,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.5 million in ARVL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.95 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly 22.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 19,699,083 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,696,683 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 77,812,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,208,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,271,161 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,963,876 shares during the same period.